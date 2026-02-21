First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSGS) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF

The First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (FSGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SMID Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an index of small and midcap companies with a perceived strong balance sheet and financial performance. FSGS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

