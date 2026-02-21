First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSGS) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000.
The First Trust SMID Growth Strength ETF (FSGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SMID Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an index of small and midcap companies with a perceived strong balance sheet and financial performance. FSGS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
