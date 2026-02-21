Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $20.35. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 31,756 shares changing hands.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 2.2%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 526.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
