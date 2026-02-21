Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $20.35. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 31,756 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 526.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation and income by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries. Managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management, the fund employs a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify undervalued opportunities across local stock exchanges. Its emerging markets mandate spans a diverse range of industries, enabling investors to participate in the growth potential of developing economies.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common stocks of issuers based in regions such as Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

