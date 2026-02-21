Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $8.00. Metso shares last traded at $7.7825, with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

Metso Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile

Metso Oyj, traded OTC as MXCYY, is a Finland-based industrial machinery company specializing in sustainable solutions and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas and process industries. The company designs, manufactures and supplies equipment such as crushers, screens, grinding mills and material handling systems, as well as wear parts and consumables. In addition, Metso provides automation, control systems and digital services to optimize production processes and improve operational efficiency.

Serving customers in over 50 countries across six continents, Metso operates through a global network of sales offices, manufacturing sites and service centers.

