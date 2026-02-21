Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.27. Approximately 42,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 54,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Canon Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77.

Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion.

About Canon

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company’s core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan’s first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

