Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Insider Sells 2,252 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$111,879.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,540,734.56. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,217,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.89. The stock has a market cap of C$120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

