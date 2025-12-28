Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $62.67

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% during the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 515,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

