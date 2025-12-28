Regal Investment Fund (RF1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 8th

Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Sunday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 349.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Regal Investment Fund provides access to a selection of alternative investment strategies which seeks to produce attractive risk adjusted returns over a period of more than five years with limited correlation to equity markets.

