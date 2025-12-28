Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This is a 0.6% increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker ERH. Managed by Allspring Global Investments, the fund seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the securities of companies operating in the utilities and energy sectors.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across regulated electric, gas and water utilities as well as non-regulated energy-related firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.