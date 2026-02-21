Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.41 and traded as low as GBX 48.24. Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 48.24, with a volume of 33,445 shares trading hands.

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.04.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

