Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.87 and traded as high as GBX 10. Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 8.50, with a volume of 6,831 shares traded.

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.11. The company has a market cap of £3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments. The firm invests globally. The firm typically invests between £250,000 ($387,850) and £2 million ($3.1 million) over the lifetime of an investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.