Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Safehold has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a current ratio of 36.91. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Safehold had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Safehold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

