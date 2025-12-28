Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

QUAL stock opened at $201.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $190.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

