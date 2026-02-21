Financial Survey: Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) and Ncc Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and Ncc Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amadeus IT Group $6.65 billion 3.90 $1.36 billion $3.36 17.13 Ncc Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ncc Group.

This is a summary of current ratings for Amadeus IT Group and Ncc Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amadeus IT Group 0 2 2 2 3.00 Ncc Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ncc Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amadeus IT Group and Ncc Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amadeus IT Group 21.10% 27.25% 12.05% Ncc Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats Ncc Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Ncc Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions. The company also provides detection and response services, including managed detection and response, incident response, and threat intelligence; compliance services, such as data privacy, government security, and payments; and remediation and big bounty services. In addition, it provides software resilience services, such as cloud software escrow solutions, on-premises software escrow agreements, on-premises software escrow verification, virtual and physical escrow vaults, software security testing, and software risk assessment tools, as well as offers training services to developers and other security teams. The company serves customers in various industries that include finance and professional, transport and manufacturing, public, retail, and energy and utilities, as well as technology, media, telecommunications sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

