Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.77. 352,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 517,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.87.
A number of analysts have commented on SLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.50.
Solaris Resources is a copper-gold exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets across the Americas. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Warintza Project in southeast Ecuador, a Tier 1 copper porphyry deposit with over 1.3 billion tonnes of Mineral Reserves and outstanding economics driven by high-grade, near-surface mineralization and a world-class strip-adjusted grade. Warintza stands out for its scale, simplicity, and strong community partnerships built through formal agreements and inclusive engagement.
