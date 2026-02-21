Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.1201 and last traded at $22.1201. Approximately 753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) is a global manufacturer of commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions headquartered in Turin, Italy. The company was established in January 2022 through the spin-off of the commercial and specialty vehicle activities from CNH Industrial. With decades of industrial experience tracing back to the original formation of Iveco in 1975, Iveco Group carries forward a heritage of innovation in trucking, bus manufacturing and engine design.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, manufacture and sale of a broad range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles under the Iveco brand.

