Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.2340 and last traded at $0.2250. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2225.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services.

