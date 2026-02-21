Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $33.9260. Approximately 32,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. The firm specializes in acquiring, developing and optimizing conventional upstream assets in Western Canada, with a strategic emphasis on low-decline light oil and natural gas properties. By targeting mature fields with established production histories, Tenaz Energy aims to generate stable cash flows while enhancing recoveries through selective infill drilling and operational efficiencies.

The company’s core activities include geological evaluation, well completions, reservoir optimization and field services coordination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.