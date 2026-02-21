Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.41. Approximately 777,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 617,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial raised Faraday Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.50.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Trading Up 23.8%

Faraday Copper Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol “FDY”.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.