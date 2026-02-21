Financial Analysis: ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Free Report) and American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

Volatility & Risk

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Axle & Manufacturing 2 0 3 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ADOMANI and American Axle & Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 78.37%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Profitability

This table compares ADOMANI and American Axle & Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and American Axle & Manufacturing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion 0.14 -$19.70 million ($0.18) -38.78

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Axle & Manufacturing.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats ADOMANI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.