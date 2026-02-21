Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and traded as high as $45.58. Kuehne & Nagel International shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 6,610 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHNGY. Zacks Research raised shares of Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kuehne & Nagel International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne & Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Kuehne & Nagel International Price Performance

About Kuehne & Nagel International

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Kuehne & Nagel International is a global logistics company that provides a wide range of transportation and supply chain services. Its core activities include sea freight and airfreight forwarding, contract logistics and warehousing, as well as overland (road and rail) transportation. The company also offers integrated supply chain management, customs brokerage and value-added services that support complex logistics requirements for shippers and manufacturers.

Founded in 1890 by August Kühne and Friedrich Nagel, Kuehne & Nagel has grown into a multinational logistics provider with a long history in freight forwarding and transport services.

