Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.70 and traded as high as C$30.49. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$30.05, with a volume of 843,702 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EFR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

