JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $478.35 and traded as low as $471.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $475.01, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.19.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $3.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 333.0%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

J.G. Boswell Company (OTCMKTS:BWEL) is a family-owned agribusiness headquartered in Corcoran, California, specializing in large-scale farming and crop production. The company is best known for its extensive cotton operations, cultivating both Upland and extra-long staple varieties, and has developed integrated ginning, seed research and processing capabilities to support its supply chain. Alongside cotton, Boswell maintains a diversified portfolio that includes vegetables and specialty horticultural products, such as strawberries and tomato transplants, driven by on-site nurseries and agronomic services.

Established in 1921 by James Griffin Boswell, the company has remained under Boswell family leadership for four generations.

