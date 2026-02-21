Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Energy Industries stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $10.59 on Friday, hitting $331.23. The company had a trading volume of 735,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,148. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $334.53. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The firm had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,801.84. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

