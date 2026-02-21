Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Perella Weinberg Partners stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 514,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,710. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $219.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.84 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

