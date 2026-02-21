Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.16. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 100 shares.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of 116.12 and a beta of 0.17.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, trading under the symbol OLNCF on the OTC Markets, is a designer and manufacturer of advanced polymer composite and carbon-fiber components for military, industrial and specialty vehicle applications. The company’s proprietary Fiber-Weld™ polymer composite wheel assemblies offer substantial weight savings, superior fatigue life and corrosion resistance compared with conventional steel wheels. In addition to its core wheel products, Omni-Lite produces carbon-fiber drive shafts, structural cross-members and custom injection-molded components engineered for demanding environments.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Omni-Lite maintains production facilities in both Canada and the United States.

