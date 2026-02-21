Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.72 and traded as low as $31.36. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 747 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, trading under the symbol KCLI, is a publicly held life insurer founded in 1895 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. With more than a century of operations, the company has established itself as a provider of life insurance and retirement products across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include individual life insurance policies—term life, universal life and whole life—as well as fixed annuities designed to help clients build and preserve wealth.

