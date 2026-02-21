iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.07 and traded as low as $26.04. iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 129,279 shares traded.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 35,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF by 357.6% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (OTCMKTS:IBII) is a fixed-maturity exchange-traded fund managed by BlackRock through its iShares platform. This fund seeks to track the performance of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) that mature in October 2032. By focusing on a single maturity date, IBII offers investors a defined endpoint and a predictable cash flow profile, making it suitable for those seeking inflation protection alongside a clear investment horizon.

IBII invests primarily in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.