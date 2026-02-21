Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.79 and traded as high as GBX 24.30. Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 23.25, with a volume of 364,848 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20, for a total transaction of £19,900. Also, insider Alexander Brennan purchased 23,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, with a total value of £4,971.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,106. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

