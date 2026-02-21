Reviewing Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lendway and Stran & Company, Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $37.77 million 0.25 -$5.74 million ($2.44) -2.20 Stran & Company, Inc. $82.65 million 0.40 -$4.14 million ($0.09) -20.00

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lendway has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lendway and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stran & Company, Inc. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway -9.15% -34.26% -4.34% Stran & Company, Inc. -1.38% -5.05% -2.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Lendway on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

