Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,020 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.22.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1%
PFGC opened at $91.78 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.
Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.
