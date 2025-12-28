Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,020 Shares of Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 658.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 379 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.22.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1%

PFGC opened at $91.78 on Friday. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.