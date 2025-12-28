VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB Shares Acquired by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.80 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.