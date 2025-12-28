VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB Shares Acquired by Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.80 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
