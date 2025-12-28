Crypto.com Staked ETH Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CDCETH)

Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Crypto.com Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,126.94 or 0.03562910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a market cap of $113.88 million and $2.54 thousand worth of Crypto.com Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Staked ETH has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,633.26 or 0.99851301 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto.com Staked ETH Token Profile

Crypto.com Staked ETH’s launch date was November 8th, 2023. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s total supply is 36,420 tokens. Crypto.com Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com. The official website for Crypto.com Staked ETH is www.crypto.com/staking.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Staked ETH (CDCETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto.com Staked ETH has a current supply of 36,420. The last known price of Crypto.com Staked ETH is 3,115.84424018 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,500.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto.com/staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

