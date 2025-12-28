Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $13.60 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $446,561.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,526.75. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 199,822 shares of company stock worth $33,523,984 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

