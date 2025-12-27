Polymath Hits One Day Volume of $3.01 Thousand (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $3.01 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00090017 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.02385483 USD and is down -63.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,474.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

