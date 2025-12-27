Short Interest in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Drops By 53.9%

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,827,875 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 6,139,043 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,372,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,372,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 44.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in HNI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 320,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. HNI has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $683.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HNI will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 45.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HNI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI’s Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.