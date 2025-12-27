Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,638 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 44,655 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OTCMKTS:ITMPF remained flat at $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Itm Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Itm Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itm Power has an average rating of “Buy”.

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

