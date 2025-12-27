Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2025

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,638 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 44,655 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 15,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Itm Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ITMPF remained flat at $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Itm Power has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Itm Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itm Power has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Itm Power

About Itm Power

(Get Free Report)

Itm Power plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer of integrated hydrogen energy solutions, specializing in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems. The company’s core offering includes modular electrolyzer stacks and balance-of-plant solutions designed to convert renewable electricity into green hydrogen. These systems can be scaled from small-scale demonstrations to multi-megawatt deployments, targeting applications in industry, gas blending and refueling infrastructure.

Beyond electrolyzer modules, Itm Power develops turnkey turnkey “power-to-gas” and “power-to-liquids” projects that enable carbon-free fuel production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.