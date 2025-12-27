Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,259 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Capri by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 2.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236.36. The trade was a 93.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $24.97 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $856.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.74 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

