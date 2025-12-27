Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 10,012 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 171.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 596,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVLT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research cut CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $102,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,200.54. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,588,155.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,524,349. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,111 shares of company stock worth $4,058,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.60. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

