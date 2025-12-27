Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $1,716,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 107.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,840. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $141,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,437.65. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,336 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

