Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 82.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $60,348,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $82,983,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $41,235,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total transaction of $212,865.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,139.92. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,400. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.13.

Lumentum stock opened at $390.77 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $401.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.Lumentum’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

