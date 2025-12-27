NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Warburton Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Warburton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161,474 shares of company stock valued at $396,157,992. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

