NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Warburton Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Warburton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA struck a ~ $20B agreement to license Groq’s inference technology and bring key Groq engineers into NVIDIA, which investors view as a fast way to close a latency/speed gap for inference workloads and extend NVIDIA’s moat. NVIDIA’s $20B Groq Deal Is a Warning Shot to AI Rivals
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets and TV segments frame the Groq deal as market?moving — coverage highlights the strategic urgency (speed for inference) and immediate market reaction, supporting the near?term bullish case. Nvidia strikes $20 billion deal with Groq: Here’s what you need to know
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: major firms reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets (e.g., $275 PTs reported), supporting further upside expectations as analysts bake the deal into 2026 modeling. Analyst price target reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal structure is non?traditional — a non?exclusive license plus talent hires (Groq stays independent) — which accelerates integration while aiming to avoid lengthy antitrust review; that reduces near?term regulatory drag but leaves some legal/competitive ambiguity. Nvidia-Groq deal is structured to keep ‘fiction of competition alive’
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/strategic rationale: analysts and deep?dive pieces argue Groq’s LPU/compiler tech can materially improve real?time inference throughput and energy efficiency — a potential product advantage for cloud and robotics customers. Why Nvidia Needs Groq To Win The War Against Google’s TPUs
- Neutral Sentiment: Financing and cash use: while NVDA’s huge free cash flow can fund the deal, $20B is material — some analysts flag near?term balance?sheet and capital allocation questions (and one note argued “cash problem” risks). Monitor cash deployment and buyback/dividend policy. Nvidia Has A Cash Problem
- Negative Sentiment: Emerging competitive risk: a MarketBeat piece warns MetaX’s rapid IPO surge and other deep?tech entrants could pose a meaningful long?term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance into 2026 — worth tracking as rivals commercialize low?latency stacks. Is MetaX a NVIDIA Threat—or Just Another DeepSeek Market Scare?
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 12,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $2,341,061.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161,474 shares of company stock valued at $396,157,992. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
