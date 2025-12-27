Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 168,567 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. $SVM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,567 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 259,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $8.90 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 32.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a Canadian-based precious metals company engaged in silver, lead and zinc production. The company’s core operations are located in the provinces of Henan and Guangxi in the People’s Republic of China, where it operates several underground mining and milling facilities. Silvercorp focuses on low?cost, high?grade silver projects, producing concentrates that are sold to smelting partners under long?term offtake arrangements.

The company’s principal assets include the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, which hosts multiple sub?district mines, and the GC and HPG silver?lead?zinc projects in Guangxi Province.

