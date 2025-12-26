Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 567 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 34,870 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 614,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cavitation Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes industrial fluid?treatment and cleaning systems that harness the physical process of cavitation. By inducing controlled implosion of microbubbles in liquids—either through hydrodynamic or ultrasonic methods—the company’s equipment can remove scale, oil, biofilm and chemical residues without the need for aggressive solvents or high-pressure blasting. Cavitation’s technology platform is designed to improve efficiency, lower operational costs and reduce environmental impact in a variety of industrial applications.

The company’s product lineup includes bench?scale and skid?mounted cavitation reactors, ultrasonic cleaning units and integrated fluid?handling modules.

