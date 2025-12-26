ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 7,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ESGL in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ESGL Trading Down 2.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESGL

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESGL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

