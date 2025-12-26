Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

