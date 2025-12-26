dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,376 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 3,725 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.8 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DOTDF opened at $0.90 on Friday. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group plc is a UK-based provider of digital marketing automation and customer engagement solutions. The company’s flagship offering, the dotdigital Engagement Cloud, enables businesses to design, execute and analyse multichannel marketing campaigns across email, SMS, social media and web channels. Its platform features drag-and-drop campaign builders, advanced segmentation, real-time analytics and integration with a wide range of e-commerce and CRM systems, allowing clients to deliver personalised messaging at scale.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in London, dotdigital has evolved from an email-only service provider into a comprehensive marketing automation specialist.

