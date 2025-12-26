iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.8580, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

