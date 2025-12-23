Paladin Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF $PRIV

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:PRIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Paladin Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

About SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF

The SPDR SSgA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in a wide variety of debt securities with different maturities, including public and private credit, in addition to illiquid securities. PRIV was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Apollo IG Public & Private Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.