Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,799 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 42.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diageo by 353.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after acquiring an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo’s core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.