Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.96.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $141.58 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

